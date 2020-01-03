Survivor to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu will be speaking at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A Holocaust survivor will be sharing his story as part of Newham's annual commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day.

John Hajdu, who lived in the Budapest ghetto towards the end of the Second World War, is the guest speaker at the Old Town Hall, Stratford event.

After surviving persecution for their Jewish faith, John and his mother Livia fled their native Hungary in 1956 following the country's uprising against Soviet control, arriving in the UK as refugees the following year.

As well as highlighting persecution by the Nazis during the Second World War, Holocaust Memorial Day also provides an opportunity to remember the victims of other persecutions and genocides, including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and also Darfur.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Organised by Newham Council, the Stratford event begins at 9.30am on Monday, January 27 and is free to attend.