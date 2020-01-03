Search

Advanced search

Survivor to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2020

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu will be speaking at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu will be speaking at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A Holocaust survivor will be sharing his story as part of Newham's annual commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day.

John Hajdu, who lived in the Budapest ghetto towards the end of the Second World War, is the guest speaker at the Old Town Hall, Stratford event.

You may also want to watch:

After surviving persecution for their Jewish faith, John and his mother Livia fled their native Hungary in 1956 following the country's uprising against Soviet control, arriving in the UK as refugees the following year.

As well as highlighting persecution by the Nazis during the Second World War, Holocaust Memorial Day also provides an opportunity to remember the victims of other persecutions and genocides, including those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and also Darfur.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Organised by Newham Council, the Stratford event begins at 9.30am on Monday, January 27 and is free to attend.

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Stratford pupils win CBBC quiz competition

Chobham Primary Academy pupils on CBBC's Top Class. Picture: CBBC/iPlayer

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Freedom of Information request reveals last ditch attempt to halt Silvertown Tunnel was rebuffed by councils

A computer generated image of the proposed Silvertown Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Newham cop sacked without notice for drink driving

Pc Nathan Mattison, of the Mets north-east command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, was arrested for drink driving on March 7 last year. Picture: Met Police

Stratford pupils win CBBC quiz competition

Chobham Primary Academy pupils on CBBC's Top Class. Picture: CBBC/iPlayer

East London’s best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Host Bobby Seagull and Elmwood Pirmary School head Sukwinder Samra present Lansbury Lawrence Primary School's Tim Harrington, centre, with the outstanding contribution award. Picture: London North East Maths Hub

Freedom of Information request reveals last ditch attempt to halt Silvertown Tunnel was rebuffed by councils

A computer generated image of the proposed Silvertown Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex FA welcome Fair Play nominations for January

The Essex FA are welcoming nominations for fair play awards this month (pic essexfa.com)

True story of African girl adopted by Queen Victoria coming to Theatre Royal Stratford East

Dave Fishley and Donna Berlin rehearse. Picture: Ellie Kurtz

Survivor to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford

Holocaust survivor John Hajdu will be speaking at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Stratford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Moyes wants midfielder, but remains coy on Fernandes

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates victory over Bournemouth (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces. Picture: The Entertainer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists