Spooky fun at Stratford Halloween show

Hocus Pocus at Stratford Circus. Picture: Philippe Weissbrodt © Philippe Weissbrodt

Choreographer Philippe Saire is due to direct a dreamlike Halloween spectacle with dance, theatre, mime and stage trickery at Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Igniting the imaginations of children aged seven and over, family show Hocus Pocus brings two dextrous performers, vivid costumes and eerie props to the Theatre Square venue.

Out of the darkness strange shapes appear as if from nowhere, illuminated by horizontal strips of white light. Two adventurers overcome fear to navigate creatures of the deep, rites of initiation and flying contraptions.

Youngsters can also take part in free spooky activities just in time for Halloween on Saturday, October 26 from 11am to 3pm with face painting and creative crafts in the foyer, and circus workshops.

Turn up wearing your scariest Halloween costume to win a prize.

Booking is required for the circus workshop.

Hocus Pocus is on Saturday, October 26 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets are £10 with £8 concessions.

Suitable for anyone aged seven an upwards. Visit stratford-circus.com/event/hocus-pocus

The free spooky activities run from 11am to 3pm. Call 020 8279 1080