Grime artist and anti-knife crime campaigner Guvna B wins award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 April 2019

Guvna B grew up on a housing estate in Custom House. Pic: Drake YolanDa Award

Guvna B grew up on a housing estate in Custom House. Pic: Drake YolanDa Award

An award-winning grime artist who delivers anti-knife crime messages in his gospel lyrics has won an award for up and coming musicians.

Guvna B, who grew up in a housing estate in Custom House, scooped the Drake YolanDa Award which comes with a £3,000 prize.

The 29-year-old is an active anti-knife crime campaigner and reflects his views in his music including his single ‘Dun All The Hype’ which gives an intimate insight into life amidst of violence.

He has lost several friends to knife crime.

The MOBO award winning artist, whose real name is Isaac Borquaye, said: “I’m over the moon to be awarded the Drake YolanDa Award.

“I’m an independent artist who’s really passionate about making positive and uplifting grime and hip-hop music.

“This grant will enable me to compete on much more of a level playing field as my mainstream counterparts.

“I believe promoting positive messages through urban music can inspire young people to make better decisions and that is vital, considering what’s happening at the moment with serious youth violence.

“It’s great to have an award for the more niche artists such as myself so that our music can have more of an impact.”

A total of 10 artists have been named as a recipient of an award which were co-founded by saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

She said: “There is so much amazing music in the world and the mainstream acts signed to major labels tend to dominate the airwaves and column inches.

“We are committed to help put a spotlight on as many of these amazing emerging acts as possible.”

