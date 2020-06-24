Search

DWP data shows spike in Universal Credit claims across both Newham constituencies between April and May

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 June 2020

The latest Universal Credit figures give a constituency breakdown for the number of claims made in April and May. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Further data from the department of work and pensions (DWP) shows a spike in universal credit claims across both Newham constituencies between April and May.

Last week, the Recorder reported that between April 9 and May 14, the number of claims made in Newham rose by 62.9 per cent to 41,933.

This figure was drawn the combined number of claims across West and East Ham.

The numbers make for interesting reading, with the situation marginally better in East Ham.

West Ham experienced a bigger surge between April and May, both in terms of claimant numbers and percentage increase.

The extra 8,758 claims made in West Ham eclipsed the 7,427 recorded in East Ham, though the percentage increase was nominal (63.1 vs 62.6 pc).

There has been a marked surge in universal credit claims across the borough since March 12.

On that date, Newham had 19,806 confirmed claimants; by April 9, this number had risen to 26,038.

