Man arrested after gun found in East Ham

Police searched a property in High Street North, East Ham, last Thursday (October 8) and found a BB gun. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Police made the arrest following a search at an address in High Street North, East Ham, on Thursday, October 8 at about 5pm.

A Met spokesperson confirmed the details, saying: “A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.”

The suspected firearm was recovered and found to be a BB gun.

The man was taken into custody and later released under investigation.