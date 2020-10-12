Search

Man arrested after gun found in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 10:26 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 12 October 2020

Police searched a property in High Street North, East Ham, last Thursday (October 8) and found a BB gun. Picture: Steve Poston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Police made the arrest following a search at an address in High Street North, East Ham, on Thursday, October 8 at about 5pm.

A Met spokesperson confirmed the details, saying: “A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.”

The suspected firearm was recovered and found to be a BB gun.

The man was taken into custody and later released under investigation.

