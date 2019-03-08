Search

Chaos as two women fight in Manor Park

PUBLISHED: 11:24 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 08 October 2019

Two women were fighting in the street in Manor Park on October 2. Picture: @OfWudan

Archant

This is the moment the police attempt to break up a fight between two women in Manor Park.

A man can be seen striking one of the women before officers can be heard ordering people to keep back in a bid to calm things down after they were called to the brawl in High Street North at 7.50pm on October 2.

A Met spokeswoman said: "There were no reports of any serious injuries and no reports of anyone being stabbed."

Two women, who are both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken to east London police stations. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries about what led to the clash are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Or contact Crimestoppers without having to give your name on 0800 555 111.

