Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham
PUBLISHED: 18:18 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 22 August 2019
The police are searching for the victim of a suspected assault in East Ham.
Officers were called just before 5.30pm to reports of an attack on a man aged in his 40s near a phone box in High Street North.
A Met spokesman said: "When officers arrived the man had gone. There have been no arrests."
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.