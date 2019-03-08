Search

Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 18:18 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 22 August 2019

Police were called to a suspected assault in High Street North, East Ham, at 5.29pm on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Google

The police are searching for the victim of a suspected assault in East Ham.

Officers were called just before 5.30pm to reports of an attack on a man aged in his 40s near a phone box in High Street North.

A Met spokesman said: "When officers arrived the man had gone. There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

