Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car in Plaistow.

The 46-year-old was found unconscious by police called to reports of a collision in Hermit Road at the junction with Grange Road at 11.07pm on Wednesday, June 10.

The victim was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Police said the victim appeared to have been in collision with a car and was taken to hospital and an update on his condition awaits.

Police sergeant Simon Biggs, from the north east command unit, said: “Witnesses at the scene described seeing a large black vehicle, which was initially stationary, drive at the victim at speed before making off.

“A car has since been seized in connection with the investigation and will be forensically examined.

“At this time, we cannot be certain on motive, however we do not believe this was a random attack.”

Overnight enquiries led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to an east London police station where he awaits questioning.

Roads remain closed at Grange Road with the junction of Suffolk Road, to Grange Road with the junction of Hermit Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via @MetCC quoting CAD 7914/10JUN or 100 per cent anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.