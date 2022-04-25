Two car collision causes damage in Canning Town

The two collided cars were found by police on Saturday (April 23) - Credit: Holly Chant

Two cars were involved in a collision on Hermit Road over the weekend, causing damage to a park gate and a brick wall.

Police came across a road traffic collision on the Canning Town street at around 11.20pm on Saturday (April 23).

Two cars were found to have been involved in a collision with the occupant from one of the cars leaving the scene on foot.

One of the cars hit and damaged Hermit Road Recreation Ground's gate - Credit: Holly Chant

One of the cars hit into the gate of Hermit Road Recreation Ground, while the other swerved into a nearby outer brick wall and fencing.



No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

A brick wall and fencing was also damaged by the collision - Credit: Holly Chant





Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7658/23APR.



Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling on 0800 555 111.