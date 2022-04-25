News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Two car collision causes damage in Canning Town

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:14 PM April 25, 2022
The two collided cars were found by police on Saturday (April 23)

The two collided cars were found by police on Saturday (April 23) - Credit: Holly Chant

Two cars were involved in a collision on Hermit Road over the weekend, causing damage to a park gate and a brick wall. 

Police came across a road traffic collision on the Canning Town street at around 11.20pm on Saturday (April 23). 

Two cars were found to have been involved in a collision with the occupant from one of the cars leaving the scene on foot.

One of the cars hit and damaged Hermit Road Recreation Ground's gate

One of the cars hit and damaged Hermit Road Recreation Ground's gate - Credit: Holly Chant

One of the cars hit into the gate of Hermit Road Recreation Ground, while the other swerved into a nearby outer brick wall and fencing. 

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.  Enquiries continue.

A brick wall and fencing was also damaged by the collision 

A brick wall and fencing was also damaged by the collision - Credit: Holly Chant



Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7658/23APR.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

Men charged with kidnap, blackmail, aggravated vehicle taking and attempted grievous bodily harm after incident in Clayhall

London Live News

Two men charged with kidnap and blackmail after reported Clayhall incident

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Stratford cook Hannah will be fighting for an apron in MasterChef tonight (April 19)

TV

MasterChef 2022: Stratford cook to take part in final week of heats

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A CGI of what the block could look like

Planning and Development

Student block in Stratford gets planning approval

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon
Darryl Addae, 28, of Kensington Avenue, East Ham

London Live News

Jailed: East Ham county line drug dealer caught in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon