Two car collision causes damage in Canning Town
- Credit: Holly Chant
Two cars were involved in a collision on Hermit Road over the weekend, causing damage to a park gate and a brick wall.
Police came across a road traffic collision on the Canning Town street at around 11.20pm on Saturday (April 23).
Two cars were found to have been involved in a collision with the occupant from one of the cars leaving the scene on foot.
One of the cars hit into the gate of Hermit Road Recreation Ground, while the other swerved into a nearby outer brick wall and fencing.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7658/23APR.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online, or by calling on 0800 555 111.