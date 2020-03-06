Manor Park community centre seeks diverse volunteers for heritage project celebrating the role of faith in Newham lives

Heritage project coordinator Alifa Begum and Trinity Centre volunteers with the Pandit at the London Sri Mahalakshmi Temple. Picture: Trinity Centre Archant

A community centre in Manor Park is launching a project celebrating its 45-year history of bringing people together through interfaith dialogue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trinity Centre, in East Avenue, has received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is looking for volunteers to help deliver the Faith to Faith project.

The stories of first-generation immigrants, many of which have been left untold, will be recorded to give a unique perspective of their experiences and the role of faith in helping them establish their lives in Newham.

You may also want to watch:

Trinity, which will deliver this project with its partner Eastside Community Heritage, is recruiting 10 volunteers to help with interviewing, transcribing and translating interviews, displays for exhibitions, taking photographs and delivering workshops.

Heritage coordinator Alifa Begum said: "This is an exciting opportunity, which includes free training, for anyone interested in history and heritage work.

"To reflect the faith element of this project and the mix of first-generation immigrants, we will be looking for volunteers from diverse backgrounds."

Email alifa@thetrinitycentre.org if you wish to volunteer or for more information.