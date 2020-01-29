Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King Archant

Plans have been submitted to restore a "severely dilapidated" disused pub and build a 68 room hotel next door.

People can comment on the plans and view them in full on the council's website. Picture: Jon King People can comment on the plans and view them in full on the council's website. Picture: Jon King

Parts of Grade II-listed The Spotted Dog Inn in Forest Gate dating back to the 15th and 19th centuries could be renovated to provide a bar, restaurant and coffee lounge if the bid goes ahead.

The vacant Upton Lane venue, which was a hunting lodge used by Henry VIII before becoming a drinking hole, is on Historic England's at risk register. The Heritage Advisory organisation has described it as "severely dilapidated" with the need to stop the rot "becoming still more urgent".

Developer Highpride Properties has made the bid which also includes plans for the four storey, 68 room hotel on the corner of Upton Lane and Wyatt Road.

A reinstated conservatory, space for an outdoor marquee and a pergola linking the listed building to the hotel extension are also among the plans.

The bid follows meetings between the developer and Save the Spotted Dog campaign members where the pub's supporters urged Highpride to save the building, return it to pub use, provide a "safe" garden with children's play area and additional community space, documents show.

More than 60 people who responded to a survey carried out at last year's Forest Gate Festival said they would use the pub if it came back into use.

The council has launched a public consultation inviting people in the surrounding streets to comment before a February 13 deadline.

To date, five anonymised comments have been submitted in response from neighbours in Wyatt Road, Skelton Road, St Antony's Road and Ham Park Road.

One person states: "I am so happy to hear that finally someone has applied to develop this long-neglected part of Upton Lane and restore the Spotted Dog to its former glory."

A lack of family pubs in the neighbourhood means the Old Spotted Dog's possible reopening "would be a welcome addition to the community", they add.

However, other comments include concerns the hotel will cause "severe problems" with traffic congestion, loss of parking space, noise, undermine privacy, create disturbances and lead to petty crime.

A Wyatt Road resident commented: "After years of anti social behaviour and looking at this sad and at risk building I couldn't be more pleased!"