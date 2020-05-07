Search

Advanced search

VE Day 75: Mayor of Newham calls on people to join Dame Vera Lynn in national sing-a-long

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 May 2020

A VE Day party in Baxter Road, Custom House, in 1945. Picture: Newham Archive and Local Studies

A VE Day party in Baxter Road, Custom House, in 1945. Picture: Newham Archive and Local Studies

Archant

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has encouraged people to follow the lead of the borough’s very own “forces sweetheart” Dame Vera Lynn and mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a rousing chorus of the singer’s most famous song We’ll Meet Again.

Newham's mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: LBNNewham's mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: LBN

A national singalong of the wartime classic will be taking place after The Queen addresses the nation at 9pm today (May 8), the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address in 1945 to signal the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Dame Vera was born in Thackeray Road, East Ham, in 1917. She lived in nearby Ladysmith Avenue from 1921 to 1938 and has a Close named after her in Forest Gate.

She achieved national treasure status when British servicemen named her their favourite musical performer during the Second World War.

Mayor Fiaz said: “Dame Vera was the local girl who boosted the morale of the nation and those who served during the darkest days of the Second World War.

Dame Vera LynnDame Vera Lynn

“She lifted the spirit of millions then and she can do so again. I invite everyone to join the national singalong to mark one of the most significant moments in our history.”

Earlier in the day there was a more somber moment of reflection and remembrance with a national two-minute silence at 11am.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor added: “We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to those who served in combat and on the home front during the Second World War from Britain and the Commonwealth.

“The war involved 100 million people from more than 30 countries, and was the deadliest so far in human history with fatalities estimated from 70 to 85 million, highlighting the human cost of war.

“In 1945, following six years of conflict, people celebrated Victory in Europe with joyous parades and street parties.

“This year, because of the current threat we face from Covid-19, we won’t be able to celebrate like it’s 1945 on our streets, so we’ll need to mark this special anniversary from our homes.”

The nation is being encouraged to mark VE Day 75 at home by staging 1940s-style afternoon tea parties indoors or by making VE Day bunting to hang from doors and windows.

All UK historical records available on ancestry.co.uk will be free for the public until Sunday, May 10 giving people the opportunity to uncover the personal stories of the Second World War and the roles their families played.

The mayor has also reflected on the celebrations in a conversation with deputy lieutenant John Barber, The Queen’s representative in Newham.

It will be broadcast on Newham Council’s online platforms today (May 8).

She added: “We are in the middle of one of the most challenging times since the Second World War. Now more than ever it is important to come together, as communities did 75 years ago, to salute people’s heroic service to the nation, and to remain hopeful that soon, in Dame Vera’s words, we’ll meet again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Calls for more money to tackle ‘health inequalities’ after Newham identified as having the highest Covid-19 death rate

Newham has called for more money to help tackle avoidable health differences after the borough was named the area in England and Wales with the most Covid-19 related deaths. Picture: Ken Mears

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Upminster shooting: East Ham man charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Which Bundesliga teams should Premier League fans follow?

Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Coronavirus: Premier League still to convince government over restart

The Premier League trophy.

VE Day 75: Mayor of Newham calls on people to join Dame Vera Lynn in national sing-a-long

A VE Day party in Baxter Road, Custom House, in 1945. Picture: Newham Archive and Local Studies

VE Day 75: How did East Ham and West Ham boroughs celebrate war’s end on this day in 1945?

A VE Day celebration in Newham. Picture: Megan Hopkinson

VE Day 75: Call to toast the nation’s heroes 75 years after Victory in Europe declared

Two British sailors and their girlfriends wading in the fountains in Trafalgar Square on VE Day, 8 May
Drive 24