Revealed: Plans for £1.2m revamp of children's playground in West Ham Park

West Ham Park. Picture: City of London Corporation City of London Corporation

Plans have been revealed for a £1.2million makeover for a 'tired' children's playground in West Ham Park.

The proposals include a new interactive waterpark, ice cream and coffee kiosk, and refurbished toilets.

The playground, which is run by the City of London Corporation’s West Ham Park charity, was built in 1937 and last refurbished in 1986.

According to a report by the West Ham Park Committee, detailing the plans, most of its equipment is more than 15 years old, and parts were regularly having to be closed off due to defects.

It states the playground has had 10 pieces of equipment replaced in 2010 but it looks ‘tired’.

The report claims without the revamp, there was a risk the playground could be unsafe as the ageing equipment could otherwise fail and two pieces of the playground have already had to be removed due to safety concerns.

The current children’s lido is ageing and costly to maintain, the report added.

Around 400 people, including children, were consulted last summer over three proposals for the playground, with the majority supporting the option the committee chose, to replace the lido with a water fountain play area.

The interactive water park option is set to be modelled on designs featuring water tables and hand pumps that can be used year-round instead of just during London’s warmer months.

On Monday Supporting elected members of the West Ham Park committee and projects sub (policy and resources) committee agreed the proposal and it will now be considered by the resource allocation sub (policy and resources) committee on March 14, subject to the agreement and identification of external funding in addition to internal funding from the City Corporation.

The corporation will pay nearly £900,000 and the remaining costs are hoped to be raised through charitable donations if the proposal is given planning permission by Newham Council in May.

If it is given the green light it aims to be completed by next spring.