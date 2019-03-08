Remembrance services in Newham

Cllr Rachel Tripp lays a wreath at St Marks Memorial in the grounds of Brick Lane Music Hall last year. Picture: Newham Council Archant

Newham is set to remember those who died in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms with a series of remembrance events taking place across the borough.

A parade by the Royal British Legion is due to take place from High Street South to Central Park, East Ham, from 10.30am on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 10. A ceremony, led by Rev Fred Ashford-Okai and attended by mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, will then be held by the park's Cenotaph from 10.55am.

All Saints Parish Church, West Ham, will be holding a service led by Rev Alex Summer. Due to begin at 10.45am, guests are asked to be seated for 10.30am.

In Canning Town, a service will be taking place by St Luke's Memorial, Tarling Road, from 10.45.

North Woolwich will play host to a service led by Cllr Canon Ann Easter, taking place at St Mark's Memorial, in the grounds of Brick Lane Music Hall, at 10.45am.

In addition, a service will be taking place at the East London Cemetery at 10.30am, beginning in the cemetery chapel before moving to the memorial. Led by Rev Ben Atkins, parish priest of St Matthias in Canning Town, the service will be followed by free hot drinks in the cemetery gardens.

On Armistice Day, Monday, Novemeber 11, a service of remembrance will take place at the Central Park Cenotaph from 10.45am. It will feature pupils from schools including St Joachim's, St Antony's, St Michael's and St Winifride's primary schools, as well as St Bonaventure's and St Angela's Ursuline.