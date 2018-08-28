Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Holocaust Memorial Day 2019: Concentration camp survivor Harry Olmer, 91, leads Newham’s commemorations

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 January 2019

Harry Olmer survived the horrors of five labour and concentration camps.

Harry Olmer survived the horrors of five labour and concentration camps.

Archant

Young people need to know what can happen if a stand isn’t taken against racism, prejudice and hate.

NRC holocaust 2019

0
1 / 6

That was the message from concentration camp survivor Harry Olmer BEM speaking at East Ham Town Hall to mark this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

Mr Olmer said: “It is vital that children and young people have an understanding of what can happen if we do not stand up to racism, prejudice or hate against those that are different by race or religion.”

The Polish-born 91-year-old was 12 when the Second World War started. He survived the horrors of five labour and concentration camps during the Nazi’s persecution of the Jews.

The last time he saw his mother and sisters was when he and his brother were separated from them in 1942.

Pupils from a number of Newham schools were there.Pupils from a number of Newham schools were there.

The theme of this year’s commemoration was Torn From Home.

Around 400 people including schoolchildren reflected on how the loss of a safe place to call home was part of the trauma faced by anyone experiencing persecution.

Newham mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “The Holocaust was an unparalleled human tragedy and act of evil.

“As we remember those who suffered and died, we must unite against all forms of hatred and persecution wherever it exists to make sure an atrocity like the Holocaust never happens again.”

The choir from Quwwat-ul-Islam Girls School in Forest Gate opened the borough’s commemorations with a performance of the song One Day.

Newham music ensemble Klezmer Bridging Sounds Orchestra performed Gelem Gelem, an anthem of the Roma people murdered in the Holocaust.

The 282 Squadron RAF Cadets Band from East Ham performed Abide With Me.

Pupils from St Luke’s Primary School, New City Primary School, Essex Primary School, Lathom Junior School, St Stephen’s Primary School, Kingsford Community School and Sir John Heron Primary School also spoke.

Six candles were then lit in memory of the six million people who lost their lives in the Holocaust and further genocides. Adnan Khan, 17, a survivor of persecution in Afghanistan, lit one of the six.

Mayor Fiaz ended by saying: “We must honour those who suffered and died by remembering their stories. We must honour them by learning from the past, speaking up against hatred and making our neighbourhoods places where people of all backgrounds can call home.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Sandringham celebrate handball success

The victorious Sandringham Year Three & Four boys' handball team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Barking’s Moreland expects tough test at Steelers

Barking director of rugby Andrew Moreland (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton boss Fowell praises Takeley’s consistency

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists