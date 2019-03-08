Court where three Rolling Stones members were fined to be turned into a 'community asset'

Three members of the Rolling Stones were fined at West Ham Magistrates' Court in 1965. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

A former courthouse in Stratford where three members of the Rolling Stones were fined for peeing in the street will be transformed into a ‘community asset’.

Weast Ham Magistrates' Court is in Stratford. Pic: Google Weast Ham Magistrates' Court is in Stratford. Pic: Google

Newham Council will begin refurbishment on West Ham Magistrates' Court which was also most destroyed in an arson attack five years ago

The Grade II-listed courthouse in West Ham Lane, which is owned by Newham Council, has been empty since 1984 and it has “deteriorated significantly” since then.

In 1988 it was placed on Historic England's “At Risk Register” and according to a report by council planning officers, the arson attack in 2014 “led to the loss of much historic fabric internally”.

On Monday the council's local development committee approved works which will replace the damaged roof and walls so it can be restored and used as a 'community asset'.

Newham Recorder's report on the event from July 1965. Picture: Newham Recorder Newham Recorder's report on the event from July 1965. Picture: Newham Recorder

Plans for a temporary roof, walls and scaffolding have been approved and backed by Historic England.

Planning officers said: “This proposal is the first phase of a wider project which aspires to restore this dilapidated heritage and community asset.

“The dismantling of the fire damaged parts of the building and the erection of free standing scaffolding will allow for safe access into the building which in turn will allow for future investigative works, including the recording, demolition, removal, and potential salvaging of historic fabric and other cultural material within the building.”

The Stones were on their way back from a gig at the Romford Cinema in 1965 when they pulled up to Francis service station in Stratford needing to use toilet.

When a station worker refused to let them use the lavatory Mick Jagger, then 21, guitarist Bill Jones and bassist Bill Wyman, relieved themselves beside the garage and were arrested.

They were each later fined £5 each at West Ham Magistrates' Court.