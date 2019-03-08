Search

Advanced search

'A party atmosphere in every carriage': Ex-Newham councillor remembers first Eurostar journey 25 years on

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 November 2019

Paul Sathianesan after the first Eurostar journey. Picture: Paul Sathianesan

Paul Sathianesan after the first Eurostar journey. Picture: Paul Sathianesan

Paul Sathianesan

A Eurostar train pulls out of Waterloo station. Picture: David Cheskin/PAA Eurostar train pulls out of Waterloo station. Picture: David Cheskin/PA

A quarter of a century ago, the first Eurostar service ran from London Waterloo to Paris - with a former Newham councillor as one of its passengers.

Paul Sathianesan, who lives in East Ham, described riding on the inaugural cross-Channel passenger train on November 14, 1994 as "a dream".

"I didn't know how to get a ticket," he said. "I kept on ringing and going to the station to find out."

Eventually, Paul was able to get a ticket for the landmark journey - but decided to keep it a secret from family and friends so that it would be a surprise for them.

Paul Sathianesan after the first Eurostar journey. Picture: Paul SathianesanPaul Sathianesan after the first Eurostar journey. Picture: Paul Sathianesan

"The night before, I asked two of my friends for a lift to Waterloo," Paul said.

"They asked why and I said, 'I'm going on the first train'."

You may also want to watch:

Once on baord, Paul found himself sitting at a table with three other passengers - an 88-year-old journalist and a mother with an eight-month-old baby. The group began talking and have remained in contact ever since.

Eurostar passengers at Waterloo shortly after the rail link opened. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PAEurostar passengers at Waterloo shortly after the rail link opened. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA

"I walked the whole length of the train and there was a party atmosphere in every carriage," Paul added.

"One of the Japanese journalists was keeping a £1 coin standing upright to see how smooth the journey was."

Paul, who spent 20 years on Newham Council before standing down ahead of the 2018 election, described the Eurostar as a "fantastic achievement for Great Britain".

He estimates he's made more than 100 trips in the past 25 years, including the first St Pancras to Paris service - a trip which took place on November 14, 2007.

A Eurostar train passes through Kent earlier this year. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PAA Eurostar train passes through Kent earlier this year. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

"I used to fly to Paris," Paul said. "I had to be at Heathrow an hour before my flight and it's going to take me around four or five hours.

"The Eurostar takes me from the heart of London to the heart of Paris."

Paul explained that his collection of Eurostar memorabilia, which included his train tickets and certificate of travel on the first train, was stolen during a burglary in 2011.

But he still has the memories of a landmark journey in European transport history.

Most Read

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Accusations of £200,000 fraud and money laundering at Canning Town nightclub

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has been shut down as part of a National Crime Agency investigation. Picture: Ken Mears.

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Accusations of £200,000 fraud and money laundering at Canning Town nightclub

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has been shut down as part of a National Crime Agency investigation. Picture: Ken Mears.

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

‘A party atmosphere in every carriage’: Ex-Newham councillor remembers first Eurostar journey 25 years on

Paul Sathianesan after the first Eurostar journey. Picture: Paul Sathianesan

Accusations of £200,000 fraud and money laundering at Canning Town nightclub

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has been shut down as part of a National Crime Agency investigation. Picture: Ken Mears.

Two held on ‘suspect terrorism’ charges after police raids in east London

Scotland Yard confirms two suspects held after police raids in east London. Picture: Met Police

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: ‘The need has never been greater’

Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Teenager wins university scholarship for commitment to the community

Connor Andrews has won the Middlesex University Community Scholarship. Picture: Wow Marketing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists