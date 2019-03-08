Last call: East Ham Working Men's Club closes its doors ahead of site redevelopment
PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 May 2019
Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com
It was the end of an era as a 130-year-old bastion of the East Ham community called for last orders on Monday.
The East Ham Working Men's Club has closed its doors ahead of the redevelopment of its almost half an acre site in Boleyn Road.
The existing two-storey venue will be demolished to make way a five-storey residential building, however the club will re-open in a space on the ground floor after striking a deal with the developer Lindhill.
Loyal members gathered for a pint and a laugh - and perhaps to reminisce - for the last time at the beloved bolthole, which holds treasured memories for many over the decades.
- READ MORE:
East Ham Working Men's Club redevelopment gets the green light
'People treasure their membership': East Ham Working Men's Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis
The club's fortunes took a hit when West Ham United moved from Upton Park, which is just over the road, to the London Stadium at Stratford in 2016.
It has struggled since, with many Hammers fans now heading to Stratford on match days.
Lindhill's plans will see 42 private and affordable homes built at the site, including nine one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom flats.
The club will move into a 719-square metre space on the new building's ground floor.