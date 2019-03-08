Last call: East Ham Working Men's Club closes its doors ahead of site redevelopment

Ronnie Corbett, Frank Corbett, Gary Roland and John Roland enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

It was the end of an era as a 130-year-old bastion of the East Ham community called for last orders on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tweetie and Flo enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Tweetie and Flo enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

The East Ham Working Men's Club has closed its doors ahead of the redevelopment of its almost half an acre site in Boleyn Road.

The existing two-storey venue will be demolished to make way a five-storey residential building, however the club will re-open in a space on the ground floor after striking a deal with the developer Lindhill.

Loyal members gathered for a pint and a laugh - and perhaps to reminisce - for the last time at the beloved bolthole, which holds treasured memories for many over the decades.

- READ MORE:

Steve Turvey and Brenda Turvey enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Steve Turvey and Brenda Turvey enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

East Ham Working Men's Club redevelopment gets the green light

'People treasure their membership': East Ham Working Men's Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The club's fortunes took a hit when West Ham United moved from Upton Park, which is just over the road, to the London Stadium at Stratford in 2016.

It has struggled since, with many Hammers fans now heading to Stratford on match days.

Lindhill's plans will see 42 private and affordable homes built at the site, including nine one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom flats.

The club will move into a 719-square metre space on the new building's ground floor.

Bar staff Ros Jarvis, Matt Bish, Gemma Coady, and Chloe Stephens enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Bar staff Ros Jarvis, Matt Bish, Gemma Coady, and Chloe Stephens enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Bradley Batchelor and Teddy Batchelor, 11 enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Bradley Batchelor and Teddy Batchelor, 11 enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Iris Burrouths and Jean Watts enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Iris Burrouths and Jean Watts enjoying the last day of the East Ham Working Men's club. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

You may also want to watch: