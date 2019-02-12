Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

“Everyone was together”: remembering boxing at East Ham Working Mens Club

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 February 2019

David Launder. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

David Launder. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Upstairs at East Ham Working Mens Club, which is celebrating its 130th birthday this year, David Launder, 51, coached in the boxing ring.

The East Ham Working Men's ClubThe East Ham Working Men's Club

David grew up across the road from the club. He started coaching there in 1993 because his dad was a fighter.

Launder senior fought 113 bouts. Though David never got to see him fight (David was a child at the time), he is sure of his father’s quality in his representing the legendary Repton Boxing Club in Spitalfields.

For his own fights, the one that sticks with him is the first, the one where he “stopped” a man in the first round. But he’s keen to keep the attention off himself, reminiscing: “The main thing is we had a club that had everyone from this area, we had everyone.

“We had travellers, Asians, Muslim kids.

The upstairs floor where the boxers used to trade blows in East Ham's boxing club. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.The upstairs floor where the boxers used to trade blows in East Ham's boxing club. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

“Everyone was together, it was really good. That sticks in my mind.”

When one of the fighters revealed his uncle, Sandy Rice, ran Bangor Abbey Boxing Academy in Northern Ireland, it began a partnership that lasted more than 10 years. Sandy still coaches at the academy.

They took 12 fighters on their first trip.

“It was when the Troubles were on in ’96, the first time we went out there.

The East Ham Working Men's ClubThe East Ham Working Men's Club

“The first year, it was unknown. Everyone was saying to us: ‘You shouldn’t do it because there are the Troubles out there, because of how dangerous it can be.’

“But we were told it’d be okay and the academy looked after us really well.”

Jamie Rice, the son of Sandy, said there was a feeling of family between the clubs, and was something that they hadn’t found since.

It was a good time for our clubs. It was a good thing for our club because young kids were getting the chance to go down to London, which a lot of them wouldn’t have been able to do other than with the boxing club,” he said.

“It’s created friendships that have lasted over 23 years.”

Eventually, different uses for the space meant closure for the club.

David said: “It was really hard, because it isn’t like a gym, with a gym it’s all up, you’ve got your bags hanging up, and you’ve got your ring.

On Monday, they would put up the ring and all the bags, only to take them down the same Thursday.

“It just became too much.”

When you ask him who the best were, he says: “Daniel Sohi sticks out for me. When I first started with him, he was really good. We had Michael Corcoran, a traveller kid, really good. Good kids.”

“You don’t pick and choose who comes. They just turn up because they want to box. Real good kids, all together.”

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Six men wanted in connection with fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans

Police would like to speak to these six men. Pic: Leicestershire Police

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

WBBL Trophy: BA London Lions 92 Essex Rebels 66

London Lions WBBL squad face the camera (pic Graham Hodges)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“Everyone was together”: remembering boxing at East Ham Working Mens Club

David Launder. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists