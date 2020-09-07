Search

Advanced search

‘It is important those who lost their lives are not forgotten’: Newham marks 80th anniversary of the Blitz

PUBLISHED: 17:14 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 07 September 2020

Newham has marked the 80th Anniversary of the start of the Blitz. Picture: Andrew Baker

Newham has marked the 80th Anniversary of the start of the Blitz. Picture: Andrew Baker

©2020 Andrew Baker

The borough has marked the 80th anniversary of the start of the Blitz with a wreath laying ceremony to remember those who died.

The Blitz began on this day 80 years ago. Picture: Andrew BakerThe Blitz began on this day 80 years ago. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz along with deputy mayors Charlene McLean and John Gray were at the mass grave and memorial in Manor Park Cemetery in Sebert Road, Forest Gate, today (September 7) paying tribute to the civilian casualties.

Cllr McLean, Newham’s cabinet chief for community neighbourhoods, said: “There are residents who remember the Blitz through direct experience or have learned about it through family stories, school lessons, movies or remembrance commemorations.

“It is important that those who lost their lives are not forgotten. It is also important that we remember the difficulties that those who were left behind had to face.”

The Blitz started on this day in 1940 and ended May 11 the following year when Nazi Germany’s fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, called off the air raids, moving his bombers east ahead of the country’s invasion of the USSR.

However, enemy bombardment from the air continued throughout the Second World War. Total deaths during the Blitz though amounted to more than 43,000, according to the University of Exeter’s centre for the study of war, state and society.

You may also want to watch:

The term Blitz was first used by the British press and is the German word for lightning.

For eight months, London was attacked with high explosive bombs and parachute mines, which had a devastating effect on the then boroughs of East Ham and West Ham.

The Royal Docks was one of the main targets with the Nazis intent on damaging the commercial life of the capital by bombing warehouses, wharves, railway lines, factories and power stations of the East End.

The town hall is hosting online exhibition Black Saturday: Stories from the Blitz to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

It features photographs and stories from people who remember the first days of Nazi Germany’s bombing campaign.

Cllr McLean said: “The online exhibition tells the story of those early days in one of the darkest periods in our local history.

“The German Luftwaffe tried to break the spirit of this part of the East End, but they failed. The first-hand accounts of residents are as awe-inspiring as they are tragic.”

Visit the online exhibition and read the stories from the early days of the Blitz at newham.gov.uk/downloads/file/2075/black-saturday-exhibition

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Traders demand ‘genuine’ consultation over Queen’s Market makeover proposals

Queen's Market in Upton Park is due to get a make over, but traders and supporters want a public consultation to last longer. Picture: Saif Osmani

Stratford man pleads guilty to money laundering for crime network behind multi-million pound ‘smishing’ fraud

Quin Huang of Prospect Row, Stratford, pleaded guilty to money laundering on August 21. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Tributes pour in with donations after ‘legendary’ London City Airport worker is found dead

Lindon Siwardi was known affectionately as Mr London City Airport. The 48-year-old worked at the hub for 21 years before his death. Picture: Family of Lindon Siwardi

Traders demand ‘genuine’ consultation over Queen’s Market makeover proposals

Queen's Market in Upton Park is due to get a make over, but traders and supporters want a public consultation to last longer. Picture: Saif Osmani

Stratford man pleads guilty to money laundering for crime network behind multi-million pound ‘smishing’ fraud

Quin Huang of Prospect Row, Stratford, pleaded guilty to money laundering on August 21. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Sam Cook keep Essex’s Bob Willis Trophy final hopes alive against Middlesex

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

‘It is important those who lost their lives are not forgotten’: Newham marks 80th anniversary of the Blitz

Newham has marked the 80th Anniversary of the start of the Blitz. Picture: Andrew Baker

Traders demand ‘genuine’ consultation over Queen’s Market makeover proposals

Queen's Market in Upton Park is due to get a make over, but traders and supporters want a public consultation to last longer. Picture: Saif Osmani

Two boys, 17, in hospital after West Ham station stabbings

West Ham station. Picture: Steve Poston

‘Another cracker from the pen of Dean Bryant’: Writer’s debut horror novel is set in Plaistow

Dean Bryant's first published work is set in Plaistow where he grew up. Picture: Dean Bryant