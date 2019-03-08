Black History Month: What to see and do in Newham

A film screening about Trojan Records is one of the events taking place in Newham for Black History Month. Picture: Ian West/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Cooking workshops, film screenings and music performances are among the activities taking place in Newham to mark Black History Month.

This year's programme - which has been shaped by feedback from those who attended last year's events - is based on the theme of recognising the past and shaping the future.

It will start with a poetry session at Stratford library, taking place at 6pm on Tuesday, October 1.

Other activities include sessions at Newham Leisure Centre's food academy every Thursday between 1pm and 3pm, which are designed to showcase key ingredients of African cuisine.

Forest Gate library will play host to an exhibition exploring the personal history of dreadlocks from Friday, October 4 to Thursday, October 31.

Stratford Picturehouse will be showing Rudeboy, a film about record label Trojan Records, on Monday, October 7 from 7pm.

Music fans can listen to the Chineke Chamber Ensemble at the Roundabout, a pop-up venue outside Theatre Royal Stratford East from 5.30pm on Monday, October 21.

For the youngsters, there is a chance to hear from children's author Mylo Freeman, who will be reading from her Princess Arabella series at Beckton Globe library from 10pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Black History Month culminates with The Powder Monkey: The Opera at Newham Town Hall, which has performances on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The hour-long performance is set on a slave ship in 1788.

Deputy mayor of Newham, Cllr Charlene McLean, said: "I am delighted Newham is once again seizing the opportunity to acknowledge the cultural contributions of its many communities by celebrating Black History Month.

"The events and performances are an excellent way to bring communities together and strengthen the social fabric of our amazing, diverse and vibrant borough. There is plenty for residents to get involved in, from discussions on music, literature, and heritage, to poetry, theatre, opera and film screenings."

The majority of events are free but booking may be required for some. For more information and the full listings, visit newhamblackhistory.org