Search

Advanced search

Report reveals economic and social impact of technology and innovation centre born from Olympics legacy vision

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 August 2020

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

GG Archard

A report has revealed the economic and social impact of a technology centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Outside Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard Photography/Here EastOutside Here East. Picture: Ciaran McCrickard Photography/Here East

Here East launched the report detailing its role in a sustainable Olympic legacy in the area and across London through continued job creation, innovation and investment.

The redeveloped former site of the press and broadcast centre for the 2012 Games now hosts 4,500 people working and studying on the campus, with 75 per cent let to startups, academic institutions and global corporates.

Here East, and onsite innovation centre Plexal, has become London’s fastest-growing cluster for esports, micro-mobility and the creative industries.

The campus attracted 95,678 visitors for events, education and business over the last 12 months – around half of whom attended high-profile events.

Here East CEO Gavin Poole. Picture: Here EastHere East CEO Gavin Poole. Picture: Here East

You may also want to watch:

Here East chief executive Gavin Poole said: “The vision for Here East was to create a space that housed ground-breaking technology-driven and creative businesses, to deliver jobs and education for east London and the whole of the UK as part of the Olympic legacy.

“Eight years later, that legacy has created a community of entrepreneurs, academics and corporates at the forefront of the country’s economic recovery.”

Tenants include BT Sport, Plexal, Fiit.tv, Sports Interactive, Ford Smart Mobility, Matchesfashion, the London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement and The Trampery, which provides 21 studios for artists, businesses and designers on The Gantry.

Mr Poole added the success of Here East “sends a clear message to the rest of the UK and future host cities around the world – the Olympics can be a springboard for entrepreneurial success and a launchpad for innovation with long-term economic and social benefits.”

Employment and educational support for young people has been a key part of this.

Here East’s insights programme has provided more than 100 young people with opportunities to engage with businesses in the last 12 months and London Legacy Development Corporation’s free summer school gave more than 400 12-17 year olds insights into businesses across the campus.

The universities onsite engage with tenant businesses to offer students opportunities to develop career experience.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for tighter security after illegal rave in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for tighter security after illegal rave in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Newham test and trace app was designed by man who grew up in the borough

Randeep Sidhu designed the test and trace app being rolled out across Newham today (August 21). Picture: Nathan Dainty

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Report reveals economic and social impact of technology and innovation centre born from Olympics legacy vision

Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard

Ruby Grant keen to pick brains of West Ham’s finest players

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Calls for tighter security after illegal rave in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted