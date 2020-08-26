Report reveals economic and social impact of technology and innovation centre born from Olympics legacy vision

A report has revealed the economic and social impact of a technology centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Here East launched the report detailing its role in a sustainable Olympic legacy in the area and across London through continued job creation, innovation and investment.

The redeveloped former site of the press and broadcast centre for the 2012 Games now hosts 4,500 people working and studying on the campus, with 75 per cent let to startups, academic institutions and global corporates.

Here East, and onsite innovation centre Plexal, has become London’s fastest-growing cluster for esports, micro-mobility and the creative industries.

The campus attracted 95,678 visitors for events, education and business over the last 12 months – around half of whom attended high-profile events.

Here East chief executive Gavin Poole said: “The vision for Here East was to create a space that housed ground-breaking technology-driven and creative businesses, to deliver jobs and education for east London and the whole of the UK as part of the Olympic legacy.

“Eight years later, that legacy has created a community of entrepreneurs, academics and corporates at the forefront of the country’s economic recovery.”

Tenants include BT Sport, Plexal, Fiit.tv, Sports Interactive, Ford Smart Mobility, Matchesfashion, the London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement and The Trampery, which provides 21 studios for artists, businesses and designers on The Gantry.

Mr Poole added the success of Here East “sends a clear message to the rest of the UK and future host cities around the world – the Olympics can be a springboard for entrepreneurial success and a launchpad for innovation with long-term economic and social benefits.”

Employment and educational support for young people has been a key part of this.

Here East’s insights programme has provided more than 100 young people with opportunities to engage with businesses in the last 12 months and London Legacy Development Corporation’s free summer school gave more than 400 12-17 year olds insights into businesses across the campus.

The universities onsite engage with tenant businesses to offer students opportunities to develop career experience.