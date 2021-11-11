Historic pub in North Woolwich to reopen by Christmas after £175k revamp

A historic North Woolwich pub damaged by a fire last year is expected to reopen in time for Christmas following a £175,000 refurbishment.

From tomorrow - November 12 - the Henley Arms will close for about a month for renovation works geared toward giving the venue a new lease of life as a “hub of the community."

It is planned that the Albert Road pub will reopen in mid-December, bringing six new jobs with it.

The major internal and external revamp is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensee Aaron Wilson.

Henley Arms, on the corner of Albert Road and Fernhill Street, in North Woolwich. - Credit: Matt Grayson

Mr Wilson took over the Henley Arms in April after it had been closed for a year, in preparation for the refurbishment.

He said: “Residents were very concerned for the pub’s future and worried the site might be redeveloped.

“The pub needs investment and TLC, and we’ll be giving it lots of both.

“The plans are amazing; the Henley Arms will be unrecognisable and like a totally different pub.”

An artist’s impression of the Henley Arms after the refurbishment. - Credit: Star Pubs & Bars

As part of the makeover, a kitchen will be built, the games area overhauled and large outdoor space developed.

Mr Wilson plans to introduce community activities like quiz nights, live entertainment, karaoke and family fun days, while the pub will be offered as a meeting space for organisations and good causes.

He said: “(Residents) have been crying out for a good local that caters for all, welcomes families and serves food.

“Last Christmas was difficult for so many people - I hope having a new look local will help make this Christmas extra special.”

Exterior renovations will include new signage, lighting and cladding.

A year-round, 108-seat alfresco eating and drinking area will also be created, with a covered heated pergola accommodating 36 people as well as new furniture, planting and festoon lighting.

Inside, the pub will be made more modern and comfortable.

The new kitchen will serve traditional pub classics like fish and chips and burgers, children’s options and specialty Sunday lunches.

The pub will also offer coffee and hot drinks throughout the day and a wider range of alcohol.

The original Henley Arms is known to have been in existence in the 1860s.

It was rebuilt after World War II.

The pub is named after William Thomas Henley, a pioneer in the manufacture of telegraph cables who had a factory in North Woolwich.