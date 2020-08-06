Search

Advanced search

How you can help the Newham Recorder keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Teenager fatally stabbed on bus in Stratford ‘was not hunted down’, court hears

Baptista Adeji, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Teenager fatally stabbed on bus in Stratford ‘was not hunted down’, court hears

Baptista Adeji, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Former striker Matt Harrold joins Leyton Orient coaching staff

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Khushi pleased by Essex debut, despite absence of parents

Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How you can help the Newham Recorder keep our community together and informed

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Plaistow pub’s bid to extend licence approved despite neighbours’ objections

The Lord Stanley in St Mary's Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

London Lions sign young GB international Kingsley Okoroh

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)