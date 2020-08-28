Search

Advanced search

Warning as Newham’s healthy school streets scheme set to return

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 August 2020

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from September 3. Picture: LBN

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from September 3. Picture: LBN

Archant

Enforcement of the healthy school streets schemes is to restart.

Only people who live on the streets on the exemption list, blue badge holders and emergency services will be able to drive during certain times. Picture: LBNOnly people who live on the streets on the exemption list, blue badge holders and emergency services will be able to drive during certain times. Picture: LBN

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from Thursday, September 3.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme is policed by automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Only people who live in the streets on the exemption list, blue badge holders and emergency services will be able to drive during certain times.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for education, health and adult social care, said: “The healthy school streets scheme was incredibly successful when we introduced it last September.Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for education, health and adult social care, said: “The healthy school streets scheme was incredibly successful when we introduced it last September." Picture: LBN

Healthy school streets aims to improve the environment outside schools by improving air quality, encouraging walking and cycling, making it safer for school children to cross roads, reducing traffic and noise.

With public transport running at reduced levels as a result of Covid-19 children, parents and carers are encouraged to make school journeys by walking, cycling or scooting.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

CCTV appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they believe can assist their investigation into an incident of racial abuse at Stratford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People can get discounted meals at participating food outlets through the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

CCTV appeal after racist abuse at Stratford station

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they believe can assist their investigation into an incident of racial abuse at Stratford station. Picture: British Transport Police

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People can get discounted meals at participating food outlets through the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Daniel Dubois hammered Snijders with a second round victory

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO International and Vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London.

London Lions edge closer to BBL and Champions League action

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Warning as Newham’s healthy school streets scheme set to return

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from September 3. Picture: LBN

How TfL is making it safe for everyone to get back to school and work on public transport

Transport commissioner Andy Byford. Picture: Nick Turpin

c2c urges parents to make sure children follow ‘code of conduct’ on trains when schools reopen

Rail operator c2c has come up with a 'code of conduct' for children returning to school. Picture: C2C