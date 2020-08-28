Warning as Newham’s healthy school streets scheme set to return

Enforcement of the healthy school streets schemes is to restart.

Motorists entering routes around West Ham Primary, Lathom Junior, Godwin Junior, Woodgrange Infant School and Chobham Academy will face a fine for driving there during set times from Thursday, September 3.

The scheme is policed by automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Only people who live in the streets on the exemption list, blue badge holders and emergency services will be able to drive during certain times.

Healthy school streets aims to improve the environment outside schools by improving air quality, encouraging walking and cycling, making it safer for school children to cross roads, reducing traffic and noise.

With public transport running at reduced levels as a result of Covid-19 children, parents and carers are encouraged to make school journeys by walking, cycling or scooting.