Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

PUBLISHED: 07:49 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 11 April 2020

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

(c) copyright citizenside.com

West Ham Park has been closed after visitors failed to follow the government’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

In a message on social media the park’s keepers announced gates at the greenspace in Upton Lane, Forest Gate, will remain closed until they are given permission to reopen.

@WestHamParkE7 tweeted at 6.21pm on Friday, April 10: “We have tried hard to keep the park open but today was extremely busy and there were some users sadly not taking government guidance.

You may also want to watch:

“Under instruction from the police who were on site, the park is now closed. We are awaiting further news as to when we will be allowed to reopen.”

The City of London Corporation, which has owned the park since 1874 and hails it as the largest in the borough, had urged people on Thursday, April 9, to act responsibly so its green spaces could remain safe.

Newham Council cabinet chief James Asser issued a warning the same day that failing to follow government guidance could lead to stricter limits.

The guidance is to go out once a day, shop as close to home as possible for necessities, not to gather in groups and to keep two metres apart.

The City of London Corporation and Met Police have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham warns people to follow lockdown rules or face prospect of stricter limits

Newham Council has warned people to follow lockdown rules ahead of the long weekend. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham warns people to follow lockdown rules or face prospect of stricter limits

Newham Council has warned people to follow lockdown rules ahead of the long weekend. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast: Noble efforts, furlough and former glories

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates a goal

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Coronavirus: West Ham United to support staff, fans and community

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Colin Grainger

Opinion: Great signs of fortitude and compassion

Lyn Brown official photo
Drive 24