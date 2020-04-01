Coronavirus: ‘Virtual play’ to tell stories of key workers on frontline of pandemic

A virtual play will tell the stories of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA PA Wire/PA Images

The experiences and testimonies of east London key workers in the face of the Covid-19 crisis will be highlighted in a “virtual play”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theatre Royal Stratford East is inviting key workers to share a video of themselves describing the highs and lows of working on the frontline during the pandemic.

The monologues will be used to form a virtual play called No Masks, performed and recorded by professional actors and members of Stratford East’s Young Actors Company, along with a digital story wall on the theatre’s website.

You may also want to watch:

The film will be free to watch online.

Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall said: “While our physical doors are shut, our creative mission is to give a voice to those on the frontline and to bring people together.

“We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time.”

All key workers – from nurses and social workers to supermarket cashiers and deliver drivers – are encouraged to get involved.

Visit stratfordeast.com/nomasks for full details on how to get involved.