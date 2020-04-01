Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘Virtual play’ to tell stories of key workers on frontline of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2020

A virtual play will tell the stories of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA

A virtual play will tell the stories of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The experiences and testimonies of east London key workers in the face of the Covid-19 crisis will be highlighted in a “virtual play”.

Theatre Royal Stratford East is inviting key workers to share a video of themselves describing the highs and lows of working on the frontline during the pandemic.

The monologues will be used to form a virtual play called No Masks, performed and recorded by professional actors and members of Stratford East’s Young Actors Company, along with a digital story wall on the theatre’s website.

You may also want to watch:

The film will be free to watch online.

Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall said: “While our physical doors are shut, our creative mission is to give a voice to those on the frontline and to bring people together.

“We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time.”

All key workers – from nurses and social workers to supermarket cashiers and deliver drivers – are encouraged to get involved.

Visit stratfordeast.com/nomasks for full details on how to get involved.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: ‘Virtual play’ to tell stories of key workers on frontline of pandemic

A virtual play will tell the stories of key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Danny Lawson/ PA

Coronavirus: Morgan happy for England to play behind closed doors

England captain Eoin Morgan

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wimbledon cancelled

Wimbledon signage at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor
Drive 24