Newham venues following government advice in dealing with coronavirus

The Excel Conference Centre is following the advice of health authorities in responding to the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Venues across Newham have said they will be following government advice in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the ExCeL said the Royal Docks venue was following advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England in responding to the spread of the Covid-19 illness.

It is proactively encouraging staff, exhibitors and visitors to maintain personal hygiene, with advice on digital screens, while cleaning teams were focusing on areas such as door handles, handrails and control pads where the spread of the virus was more likely.

The venue said in a statement: "Our onsite medical team have been fully briefed and have plans in place to deal with anyone experiencing the symptoms of coronavirus.

"There are hand sanitisers at every organisers' office (located along the boulevard) and at both the east and west entrance.

"In addition, we have invested in a stock of masks and individual sanitisers, that we will make available as required."

People with symptoms, however mild, were advised to remain at home or in their hotel room and not travel to the venue.

Meanwhile, British Airways has announced that some flights from London City Airport will be cancelled as a result of the reduced demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

An airport spokesman said: "Public Health England has confirmed that the risk to individuals at the airport is low and we remain fully operational.

"We are working very closely with Public Health England and other authorities, following their guidance and regularly reviewing our procedures in line with it."

On the other side of the borough, the sporting and leisure venues in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park remain open as normal.

A spokewoman for the London Legacy Development Corporation, which runs the park, said: "We will work with the venues and will take any appropriate action that may be directed by Government health authorities and the Mayor of London."

The Department for Health has confirmed 85 people in the UK have contracted Covid-19, with 16,659 being tested for the virus.

There have now been more than 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more than 3,000 deaths.

For more information, visit gov.uk/coronavirus