ExCeL to open as mass vaccination hub next week

Published: 5:20 PM January 6, 2021

The ExCeL centre in Custom House is one of the first seven mass vaccination hubs. - Credit: PA

The ExCeL in Custom House will begin operating as a mass vaccination hub next week, Downing Street has confirmed.

It is one of seven such sites across England being converted into regional centres in an attempt to meet the government target of vaccinating 14 million people UK-wide by February.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the centres are expected to be staffed with a combination of NHS staff and volunteers.

More details on how the vaccination sites will operate are expected to be revealed over the coming days.

The other venues are the Etihad Tennis Centre in Manchester, Epsom Racecourse in Surrey, Robertson House in Stevenage, the Centre for Life in Newcastle, Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol and Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Other facilities are under consideration. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have offered the use of their stadium.