Tributes to former lorry driver who died after positive Covid test

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021

Abdul Shakoor from Manor Park died at Newham University Hospital on February 7.

Tributes have been paid to a man credited as Britain's first south Asian class one HGV driver.

Abdul Shakoor from Manor Park died at Newham University Hospital on February 7 after testing positive for Covid-19 and contracting pneumonia.

Mr Shakoor's son, Asif, said: 'He loved travelling and had many interesting stories to tell.

"He left me many loving memories. He was a sincere hearted person and had a simple character."

In a 32-year long career behind the wheel, Mr Shakoor drove across Europe. - Credit: Asif Shakoor

Mr Shakoor was born in 1949. He grew up an orphan and settled in the UK in 1954. He had lived in Manor Park since 1980.

He went on to train as an HGV driver, sitting a test at Purfleet Test Centre on July 7, 1976.

Asif said that by passing his father became the UK's first South Asian class one HGV driver.

Mr Shakoor delivered for Hovis in Forest Gate, Tate & Lyle Sugars, Britvic Drinks and Eddie Stobart, both in Beckton.

In November, 2008 a minor stroke ended his 32-year long driving career.