Tributes to former lorry driver who died after positive Covid test
- Credit: Asif Shakoor
Tributes have been paid to a man credited as Britain's first south Asian class one HGV driver.
Abdul Shakoor from Manor Park died at Newham University Hospital on February 7 after testing positive for Covid-19 and contracting pneumonia.
Mr Shakoor's son, Asif, said: 'He loved travelling and had many interesting stories to tell.
"He left me many loving memories. He was a sincere hearted person and had a simple character."
Mr Shakoor was born in 1949. He grew up an orphan and settled in the UK in 1954. He had lived in Manor Park since 1980.
You may also want to watch:
He went on to train as an HGV driver, sitting a test at Purfleet Test Centre on July 7, 1976.
Asif said that by passing his father became the UK's first South Asian class one HGV driver.
Most Read
- 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 2 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 3 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
- 4 Cause of Royal Docks tower block fire revealed
- 5 Spot checks on Newham businesses to ensure they stick to Covid-19 rules
- 6 Levels under-12 players racially abused in a league match
- 7 New signings 'settling in well' at Leyton Orient says boss
- 8 Views sought on rat run-busting plans for Maryland, Forest Gate and Stratford
- 9 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
- 10 Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
Mr Shakoor delivered for Hovis in Forest Gate, Tate & Lyle Sugars, Britvic Drinks and Eddie Stobart, both in Beckton.
In November, 2008 a minor stroke ended his 32-year long driving career.