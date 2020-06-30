Newham Hospital opens ‘tranquility gardens’ in memory of those who have died from coronavirus

Eight courtyards and green spaces at Newham Hospital have been refurbished and transformed into "tranquility gardens" to thank the NHS workers and remember those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ground Control Ltd Archant

Courtyard gardens at Newham Hospital have been transformed into “tranquility spaces” in memory of those who died with coronavirus.

Each garden has received a range of new plants to complement its character, with the aim of providing respite from the surrounding built up environment. Picture: Ground Control Ltd Each garden has received a range of new plants to complement its character, with the aim of providing respite from the surrounding built up environment. Picture: Ground Control Ltd

The gardens are open to staff, patients and visitors at the hospital to provide green havens for retreat, reflection and comfort.

The week-long project was managed by landscaping and maintenance services company Ground Control as a way of expressing its gratitude to all NHS staff caring for patients during the pandemic.

Memorial plaques have been installed in the gardens in memory of those who have died.

Newham Hospital interim chief executive Adam Sewell-Jones said: “The tranquility gardens will provide a much-needed space for visitors to reflect and remember those who sadly lost their lives to Covid-19.

New garden furniture has been added to the gardens to allow more people to sit and take a moment to reflect. Picture: Ground Control Ltd New garden furniture has been added to the gardens to allow more people to sit and take a moment to reflect. Picture: Ground Control Ltd

“The therapeutic and restorative nature of hospital green spaces is widely evidenced, and I believe the new tranquility gardens will go a long way in supporting the wellbeing of our staff, patients and visitors.”

Eight gardens and green spaces at the hospital have been revamped and upgraded.

Each has received a range of new plants to complement the garden’s character, with the aim of providing respite from the surrounding built up environment.

Associate director of midwifery and nursing Giuseppe Labriola said of one of the gardens: “A few months ago, this space was full of six-foot high weeds and hadn’t been used for some time.

“It’s been brought back to life and refurbished and now we have a perfect area for women to mobilise who are in the early stages of labour and for staff to use to grab a quick breath of fresh air.”

A collection of new garden furniture has also been added to provide more opportunity to sit and take a moment to reflect.

Ground Control construction project manager Chris Bawtree said: “There’s never been a more important time to provide a peaceful retreat for frontline workers, patients and their friends and family.

“This is a practical way of saying ‘thank you’ and showing our support for the amazing work undertaken by all NHS staff especially during the pandemic.”

Ground Control delivered the project in partnership with many suppliers, clients, donors, associates and volunteers.