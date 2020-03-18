Coronavirus: Three patients die at Newham Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Three patients at Newham University Hospital have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Alwen Williams, chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust, confirmed the deaths on Wednesday, March 18.

She said: “We can confirm that sadly, three patients at Newham Hospital have passed away. They had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been 104 deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 across the UK. All are believed to have had underlying health conditions.