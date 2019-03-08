Cute therapy dogs relieve travel stress at London City Airport

Five-year old Pomeranian Cedric; six-year old Cavalier Kings Charles spaniel Tilly, and five-year old Pomeranian Kobe were among the therapy dogs from The Cuddle Club that visited London City Airport. Picture: Andrew Baker © 2019 Andrew Baker studio@andrewbakerphotographer.com

Flying can be stressful - but luckily for London City Airport (LCA) passengers and staff, some fluffy friends were on hand to ease worries this week.

Kobe, Cedric and Tilly were on hand to help alleviate stress at London City Airport. Picture: Andrew Baker Kobe, Cedric and Tilly were on hand to help alleviate stress at London City Airport. Picture: Andrew Baker

The departures lounge welcomed therapy dogs from The Cuddle Club, which specialises in workplace wellbeing, on Wednesday as part of a trial coinciding with National Stress Awareness Day.

Evidence suggests giving attention to dogs lowers blood pressure and heart rate, helping people to be calmer and more mindful.

The visit was an opportunity for The Cuddle Club to demonstrate how dogs can be a useful emotional outlet and have a positive impact in a busy airport setting.

The pack of pooches included French bulldog Chubbs, Cavalier King Charles spaniel Tilly, and Pomeranians Kobe and Cedric.

The Drea family, travelling home to Dublin, got acquainted with the therapy dogs in the departures lounge. Picture: Andrew Baker The Drea family, travelling home to Dublin, got acquainted with the therapy dogs in the departures lounge. Picture: Andrew Baker

The Cuddle Club founder Aneka Johnson said: "We were delighted to bring our therapeutic pooches to LCA, helping alleviate stresses experienced by both flyers and staff working in a fast-paced, busy environment.

"Our dog therapy initiative prides itself in working with forward-thinking communities and employers to implement tailored wellbeing strategies to reduce the challenges derived from stress, anxiety and poor mental health."

The calming canines undergo rigorous training and assessment to work in a variety of environments, ensuring they are relaxed and remain calm.

Dogs are never on duty for more than two hours in the interests of their welfare.

Chubbs the French bulldog shows affection to a member of the airport's ramp services team. Picture: Andrew Baker Chubbs the French bulldog shows affection to a member of the airport's ramp services team. Picture: Andrew Baker

LCA recently published a report on the relationship between transport and mental health, which concluded that the way people travel and their experience at rail stations, airports and on roads, could play a significant role in improving their overall mental wellbeing.

The airport welcomes many passengers with a hidden disability, for whom the airport setting may cause heightened anxieties.

LCA director of corporate affairs Liam McKay said: "We recognise that flying can, at times, create stresses and anxieties, particularly if passengers are unfamiliar with airport processes.

"Similarly, our terminal-based staff, such as security teams, face their own pressures to keep everyone safe and secure."

Pomeranian therapy dogs Cedric and Kobe put smiles on the faces of passengers and staff. Picture: Andrew Baker Pomeranian therapy dogs Cedric and Kobe put smiles on the faces of passengers and staff. Picture: Andrew Baker

Following the success of this week's trial, the airport plans to host another visit from The Cuddle Club in future.

London City Airport staff befriend The Cuddle Club dogs on National Stress Awareness Day. Picture: Andrew Baker London City Airport staff befriend The Cuddle Club dogs on National Stress Awareness Day. Picture: Andrew Baker

Musician Lickle Jay with Cedric the Pomeranian. Picture: Andrew Baker Musician Lickle Jay with Cedric the Pomeranian. Picture: Andrew Baker

