Coronavirus: Theatre Royal Stratford East closed until further notice

Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Theatre Royal Stratford East will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Artistic director Nadia Fall said that the decision had been made “with a heavy heart” following government advice.

She said: “In these extraordinary and anxious times, we have been in constant discussion with our staff, artists and theatre colleagues across the country.

“The wellbeing of both our staff and the wider community is our biggest priority.

“Theatre Royal Stratford East is a beloved cornerstone of the community as well as the London theatre landscape and we are determined to survive this closure and to return with gusto, with new and exciting shows to entertain you all when this is all over!

“If you feel able to donate to the theatre at this time, your support would mean a lot and go a long way to ensuring that we survive.”

All remaining performances of the current play, I Think We Are Alone, have been cancelled and those who have booked tickets will be contacted by the theatre in the coming days.