Manor Park charity opens phone support line and other services for vulnerable affected by Covid-19 lockdown

The Renewal Programme chief executive Peter Laing, third from left, with volunteers as the charity re-opens its Chat Newham support line on 0808 196 3510 during lockdown.

A charity in Manor Park is running support services to help vulnerable community members affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Renewal Programme has re-launched its Chat Newham support line, which is open 10am-4pm on weekdays on free number 0808 196 3510.

The service is for anyone who might be lonely, bored, anxious, grieving, finding it difficult to access resources or just wanting to talk.

The charity’s foodbank at 395 High Street North, Manor Park will remain open twice a week, 11am-2pm every Tuesday and Friday, for those who need essential items.

It has also launched a digital inclusion service for those who need internet access and support to complete job searches and benefit applications.

Chief executive Peter Laing said: “We have been working very hard with many other charities, the council, local businesses and residents to respond to urgent community needs.

“Yes, these are difficult and challenging times for so many, but it has also been incredible to feel the togetherness and willingness of the Newham community to support each other through the pandemic.“

The Renewal Programme relies heavily on donations in order to continue providing vital services.

Visit www.renewalprogramme.org.uk to donate.