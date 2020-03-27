Search

Coronavirus: East Ham Labour chairman urges Newham mayor to scrap council tax hike

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 27 March 2020

Tahir Mirza is calling on the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, to scrap planned cuts and a council tax hike. Picture: T Mirza

A petition has been launched urging the town hall to scrap plans to hike council tax to help people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, is called on to take “urgent action” and reverse £45million worth of cuts while scrapping the tax rise and a proposal to charge householders for first parking permits.

“At a time of dire economic hardship for many the council should not be increasing the burden”, the online petition states.

Earlier this month Newham announced a 3.99 per cent council tax rise from April to pay for more youth services and rough sleeping provisions. It is also reviewing its parking charges.

The petition launch follows publication of an open letter from East Ham constituency Labour Party chairman, Tahir Mirza, where the mayor is urged to help people unable to work because of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Mirza writes: “It’s wonderful how community groups are being formed to help each other in this time of great need.

“However, there is also an economic element that also faces our residents. Where many will not be able to work and the government has just announced some help.

“But the council can also help by suspending the council tax increase and the introduction of the new parking review. This will greatly help at a time when our residents are going to find themselves in financial difficulties.”

The letter from Ms Fiaz’s Labour Party comrade ends with an appeal to Newham councillors to support his call.

A total of 220 signatures have been added to the petition, as of Thursday, March 26. In addition to urging action, it calls on Ms Fiaz to release funds from the council’s emergency pot of money to support people suffering the consequences of the virus.

Newham has announced plans to support people struggling to pay council tax due to coronavirus, with changes in income meaning some may be eligible for up to 90 per cent relief.

Its website states to anyone in need of advice on paying council tax: “We want to help support you in these difficult times”.

Anyone in need of help paying the rent should also visit Newham’s coronavirus webpage or call 020 8430 2000.

Newham Council has been approached for comment.

