Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woman who gave kidney to her brother appeals for more BAME donors

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2019

L-R: Derrick McDonald with his sister Suzanne who donated a kidney to her brother. Picture: UEL

L-R: Derrick McDonald with his sister Suzanne who donated a kidney to her brother. Picture: UEL

Archant

A university manager who donated a kidney to her brother has called for more black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) donors after taking part in the British Transplant Games.

Suzanne McDonald, manager of the business and law school at the University of East London (UEL), which has campuses in Stratford and Docklands, triumphed at the recent Games with brother Derrick.

Suzanne said: "It was an amazing weekend with my brother winning in swimming. I got a medal for taking part in the 3k donor run, and I also came third in my heat of the donor 100 metres race."

Suzanne, of Collier Row, donated a kidney to Derrick, who lives in Gidea Park, 10 years ago. Two years ago Derrick received another kidney from a donor.

They ran for the Barts Health NHS Trust and the Royal London Hospital - where Derrick had both transplants - sponsored by the Global Kidney Foundation.

Derrick won gold in the men's butterfly and silver in the men's front crawl.

Suzanne, who is of Caribbean descent, said: "There are not enough BAME donors around so many BAME patients with kidney failure spend years on dialysis.

You may also want to watch:

"We really need to start breaking down the taboos around organ donation in the BAME community."

The London Assembly stated that in 2018 black and Asian patients waited six months longer than white patients for kidney transplants.

Asian patients waited almost three years for a lung transplant, while white patients waited about nine months.

Demand for organ transplants is high among BAME communities since members are more likely to have diseases that lead to organ failure, including type 2 diabetes.

On the decision to help her brother, Suzanne said: "I didn't have to think twice.

"I had something that could give him his life back while not making a difference to mine.

"The day of the surgery was a bit nerve-wracking, but I was excited to help him back to good health. It has not made a difference to my health in any way."

The first British Transplant Games was in Portsmouth in 1978.

At the 2019 Games, which took place from July 25 to 28, more than 950 transplant recipients took part in 25 events.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Newham flatshares are among the cheapest in London, figures reveal

While some areas are among the cheapest in London, flatshare prices vary across Newham. Picture: Google.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A police cordon in place at the junction of Cundy Road and Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

Newham flatshares are among the cheapest in London, figures reveal

While some areas are among the cheapest in London, flatshare prices vary across Newham. Picture: Google.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Woman who gave kidney to her brother appeals for more BAME donors

L-R: Derrick McDonald with his sister Suzanne who donated a kidney to her brother. Picture: UEL

Disruption on c2c services due to broken down train between Upminster and Barking

There are delays across the c2c network this morning due to a faulty train. Picture: c2c

Dan’s a Happe boy after extending O’s stay

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe celebrates with fans at full time after winning the National League (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists