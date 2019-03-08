Canning Town care home with 'problematic culture' placed in special measures

Canning Town care home Summerdale Court has been placed into special measures after being rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

A care home in Canning Town has been placed into special measures again after the health and social care regulator deemed it "Inadequate" for the third time since 2016.



Summerdale Court, in Butchers Road, will remain under review and must make significant improvements before a follow-up inspection within six months, or could face cancellation of its registration.

During a visit in June, Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found the care home was "still in breach of regulations" and had not sustained the improvements that were noted in May 2018.

Summerdale Court received an overall rating of Inadequate in the recently-released inspection report after inspectors found the service is not adequately caring or well-led and its safety, effectiveness and responsiveness require improvement.

Among the concerns were unsafe management of medicines, the attitude and interactions of staff - including "derogatory" comments - and a "problematic culture" which the provider has long failed to address.



Breaches were identified in relation to "risk assessments and medicines management, person centred care, dignity and respect, staff training and good governance".

The report also noted the service did not have a registered manager, stating: "The registered manager from the last inspection had left and there had been another since that inspection but they were no longer working at the service".

A spokeswoman for Four Seasons Healthcare, the provider which runs the home, said: "We regret that Summerdale Court has fallen below the high standard that we expect and the Care Quality Commission requires.

"Our central team is supporting our colleagues on-site and a new home manager has joined the team to urgently address the areas highlighted in the inspection findings.

"We have put a comprehensive action plan in place and are in regular communication with the commission and local authorities.

"Our number one priority remains delivering high quality care for all of our residents and we would like to reassure them that we take the issues identified extremely seriously."

Since February 2016, the CQC has published six inspection reports on Summerdale Court and has not given the home an overall rating higher than "requires improvement" - the second lowest level on a four-point scale - in any of them.

Visit www.cqc.org.uk to read the latest report.