Men in Newham are twice as likely to commit suicide as women

The most recent data shows men are twice as likely to commit suicide as women.

Twice as many men in Newham take their own lives as women, figures show.

Mental health charity The Campaign Against Living Miserably said stereotypes about masculinity (which can lead men to bottle up their emotions) are linked to high suicide rates.

Public Health England data shows there were 52 cases of suicide among men in Newham between 2015 and 2017, the most recent data available.

This makes the male suicide rate for the area around 10 in every 100,000 men, compared to about 5 in every 100,000 women.

It means men in Newham were twice as likely to take their own lives during the three-year period.

Discussions about male mental health have become more prominent in recent years, with high-profile figures like Prince William talking about the issue.

Across England, there were almost 47,000 male suicides from 2015 to 2017. There were just under 2,000 female suicides.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said suicide remained the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK, with an average of 84 men taking their own lives in every week.

"As a society we often conflate strength and stoicism - our research has told us that 84 per cent of men bottle up their emotions - and this can be incredibly damaging," he said.

"There is still a stigma surrounding male mental health and suicide, but we're moving in the right direction.

"More people than ever are contacting CALM and accessing our services and, following our call to the government last year, the UK's first minister for suicide prevention was appointed.

"The wheels are in motion but there's a long way to go."

Gregor Henderson from Public Health England said: "Every suicide is a tragedy - it's important that those at higher risk, including middle-aged men experiencing problems, receive the right support.

"We have worked with local authorities to ensure every area has a local suicide prevention plan and are leading work nationally to prevent poor mental health, reduce suicide rates and improve the quality of life for people living with mental illness."

A Newham Council spokesman said: "Each suicide is a tragedy and suicide prevention is an important issue for Newham Council.

"A Suicide Prevention Plan for Newham has been developed by a multi-agency partnership, including the council and local NHS. It is in support of the London wide aspiration to become a zero-suicide city.

The plan has three 'themes': prevention and early intervention, help and support for those in crisis, and support for families who have been affected by suicide.

CALM can be contacted nationwide on 0800 58 58 58, or on 080 8802 5858 if you live in London.