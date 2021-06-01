Milestone 1,000 plasma donations taken at Stratford centre
- Credit: NHS Blood and Transplant
A donor centre in Stratford is leading the country in collecting plasma to use in life-saving medicines for people with immune diseases.
The site in Westfield Stratford City was the first of 14 across the UK to mark 1,000 donations after dedicated plasma collections started in April for the first time in more than 20 years.
A restriction on using plasma from UK donors, introduced in 1998 as a precaution against vCJD, was lifted by the government in February following expert advice.
More than 230 more people are booked in to the Stratford centre over the next week.
Donor centre manager Kenoy Tugado said: “Plasma is made into medicines called immunoglobulins, which save lives by boosting or correcting the immune system.
You may also want to watch:
“Thousands of patients in the UK rely on these medicines but there’s an international shortage.”
During donation, blood is circulated through a machine which separates out the plasma and returns the red blood cells to the donor.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters tackle blaze at tower block
- 2 Newham has seen highest level of gentrification in outer London, study says
- 3 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition
- 4 Appeal after man impersonates police officer to target elderly couple again
- 5 Revealed: The areas in Newham with next to no new Covid cases
- 6 West Ham loan star Jesse Lingard axed from England's Euro squad
- 7 Women treated at scene of Plaistow maisonette fire
- 8 Teenagers killed in London in 2021 so far nears 2020 total
- 9 West Ham defender Alves eyes European under-21 Championship glory
- 10 Dagenham and Islington men convicted in relation to 'brazen' snooker hall shooting of Stratford man
Visit 0300 123 23 23 to find out more and book to donate.