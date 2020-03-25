East Ham MP Stephen Timms urges protection for workers with limited immigration status

East Ham MP Stephen Timms asked Home Secretary Priti Patel about how workers on time-limited visas will be protected during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Long-serving MP Stephen Timms has called on the government to confirm how workers on time-limited visas will be protected during the coronavirus crisis.

The current situation is that any such worker has no recourse to public funds, and is therefore unable to claim benefits.

In this week’s Home Office questions, the representative for East Ham asked home secretary Priti Patel to clarify this issue:

“A large number of law-abiding workers in my constituency have leave to remain but no recourse to public funds. Those who are going to need to self-isolate will only do so if they have along with others. What plans does the home secretary have for that particular group?”

In responding Ms Patel said: “There are a range of measures we are re-working on across government, and at pace.”

She continued by saying that access to public services is “vital” and that already-implemented measures are under consideration for this particular group.

Further announcements will be made in due course.