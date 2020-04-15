Search

Advanced search

East Ham MP Stephen Timms calls five-week wait for Universal Credit a “fatal flaw”

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 April 2020

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

Archant

The five-week wait for universal credit is a “fatal flaw”, according to East Ham MP Stephen Timms.

In a BBC interview yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 14), Mr Timms — also chairman of the work and pensions select committee — identified urgency as the key issue during this coronavirus crisis:

“The big question in my mind is; are people who are asking for an advance, who need money urgently — are they getting it urgently or not?”

The department for work and pensions (DWP) claim that they have already processed 365,000 advanced payments.

Mr Timms believes, assuming this figure is accurate, that only a “small proportion of the people applying for universal credit have so far got an advance”.

He offered two possible reasons for this; either there is a lack of need or the department is struggling with the demand.

Veering toward the latter, the MP urged people to share their experiences with the select committee ahead of a meeting with the DWP next week.

You may also want to watch:

Whatever the number of advanced payments already issued, Mr Timms believes they are only available because of a “fatal flaw” in the system.

The politician says that such payments — “in reality, a loan” — are only an option because five weeks is too long to wait.

When questioned on the rationale behind this, Mr Timms said that it was designed to be like paid employment, where the person normally receives their first salary after a month.

He acknowledged that this was created on the false understanding that everyone has “a month’s pay in the bank when they apply”.

The reality, according to the MP, is that the current system is “not acceptable” and “will have to be changed”.

Coronavirus has exposed the flaws of an already-maligned system, with Mr Timms confirming that his committee’s first inquiry of this parliament will focus on the five-week delay.

As matters stand, the DWP say that “IT difficulties” would make the system hard to change.

Mr Timms was clear that, despite this issue, the government will eventually have to act as the system “is not fit for purpose in its current state”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Jailed: Plaistow man who stole £2,000 in cash point distraction thefts

Omar Naeem has been jailed for two years and two months. Picture: Essex Police

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Long read: Let’s hear it for East Ham - a town with a proud history

The Norman St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Steve Poston

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: MSG

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Jailed: Plaistow man who stole £2,000 in cash point distraction thefts

Omar Naeem has been jailed for two years and two months. Picture: Essex Police

Appeal to find missing Romford man last seen in Stratford

Have you seen Arwinder Singh? He went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Long read: Let’s hear it for East Ham - a town with a proud history

The Norman St Mary Magdalene Church. Picture: Steve Poston

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: MSG

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

There With You: Investment bank guarantees supplies to foodbanks in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham during lockdown

Volunteers stocking up at this east London foodbank... but keeping their 'social distance' from each other. Picture: Investec

Coronavirus: West Ham boss Moyes fears injuries on return

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Drive 24