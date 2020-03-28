Search

Coronavirus: Two males arrested after cutting equipment used to remove outdoor gym barrier at Star Lane Park

PUBLISHED: 18:31 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 28 March 2020

Two males have been arrested after cutting equipment was used to remove fencing around an outdoor gym at Star Lane Park. Picture: @MPSNewham

Two males have been arrested after fencing was removed from around an outdoor gym closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One male was arrested for criminal damage and the second arrested under new coronavirus laws after cutting equipment was used to remove the barriers at Star Lane Park in Canning Town.

On social media @MPSNewham tweeted: “If you see fencing around park equipment, it’s to prevent the spread of #COVID19.

“This doesn’t mean, drive to the park, bring cutting equipment and take down the fence. 1 male arrested for criminal damage and 1 male processed under the new legislation.”

New public health regulations came into force on Thursday, March 26, strengthening police enforcement powers aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, protecting the NHS and saving lives.

For anyone not complying, the police can instruct them to go home, leave an area or disperse; ensure parents take steps to stop their children breaking the rules; issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, or £120 for second time offenders.

People who persist in refusing to comply may be arrested.

