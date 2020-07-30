Search

How well do you know the coronavirus social distancing rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Tap East in Stratford reopened on July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Tap East in Stratford reopened on July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

The Covid-19 outbreak means life for everyone has changed beyond recognition in the past five months - but how well do you really know the new rules?

Since early March the government has introduced more and more guidelines in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and to help keep the population healthy.

Advice started with regular, thorough hand washing and no longer shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the clear advice to stay at home to save lives.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown, new rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Now that shops, pubs and restaurants are open and swimming pools and gyms begin to let people back, how well do you know the rules?

Take our quiz to find out.

Topic Tags:

