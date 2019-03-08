Primary school children unveil their 'edible garden'

North Beckton Primary School recently hosted a grand opening event for its edible garden. Picture: Emily Craig Archant

A borough primary school has unveiled an edible garden to encourage children to get outdoors and eat healthy.

North Beckton Primary School students have a new garden filled with flowers, herbs, seeds, berries and plants. Picture: Emily Craig North Beckton Primary School students have a new garden filled with flowers, herbs, seeds, berries and plants. Picture: Emily Craig

North Beckton Primary School, Harrier Way, hosted a launch event for its new garden - containing flowers, herbs, seeds, berries and plants - as well as classroom workshops to demonstrate how the children could use the produce they had grown.

The launch aligns with the Mayor of London's new London Food Strategy, which highlights the vital role of growing food in community gardens, allotments, urban farms and schools.

It focuses heavily on helping children to learn more about food and encouraging them to eat more fruit and vegetables.

Headteacher Alison Helm said: "It hasn't been a quick process and has taken a lot of perseverance from our teachers and pupils, but the final product really showcases why it was all worth it.

"It's great to get the children involved in outdoor activities.

"We're extremely lucky to have such a beautiful green space in our area of London and we've utilised it to create an immersive learning experience that truly benefits our school.

"The garden isn't just about getting pupils outside, it's an opportunity to teach them about healthy eating in an exciting and practical way, making sure they can appreciate what they have created together."

The Tapscott Learning Trust primary school previously launched a "forest school" as part of the environmental arm of the main curriculum.