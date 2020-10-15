Search

Advanced search

London City Airport awarded international accreditation for Covid-19 health standards

PUBLISHED: 17:10 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 15 October 2020

Health and safety measures at London City Airport include protective screens at key interaction points such as check-in desks. Picture: London City Airport

Health and safety measures at London City Airport include protective screens at key interaction points such as check-in desks. Picture: London City Airport

Archant

London City Airport (LCA) has received international accreditation for its health standards in the pandemic.

The travel hub in Royal Docks is the second in the UK to be awarded certification from Airports Council International (ACI).

ACI’s health accreditation programme, introduced as a result of the pandemic, recognises airports with world-leading health and safety practices.

You may also want to watch:

Measures introduced at LCA include non-contact, automatic temperature checking technology for rapid screening and advanced crowd monitoring technology.

Chief operating officer Alison FitzGerald said: “This is recognition of our unwavering commitment to keeping our airport Covid secure and to deliver a clean airport environment.

“Looking ahead, we stand ready to do more.

“As soon as we receive the green light from government, we are ready to implement a testing regime on site.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham loan star Daly reveals the differences between WSL and playing in America

Rachel Daly in action (Pic: Arfa Griffiths Photographers)

West Ham captain Mark Noble matches milestone record of Steve Potts

Mark Noble and Steve Potts celebrate Mark Noble of West Ham United 506 Appearance at Chadwell Heath (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Fan’s column: It’s officially a good start for West Ham United

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

London City Airport awarded international accreditation for Covid-19 health standards

Health and safety measures at London City Airport include protective screens at key interaction points such as check-in desks. Picture: London City Airport

London to move to Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

People pass a Covid-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire/PA Images