London City Airport awarded international accreditation for Covid-19 health standards

London City Airport (LCA) has received international accreditation for its health standards in the pandemic.

The travel hub in Royal Docks is the second in the UK to be awarded certification from Airports Council International (ACI).

ACI’s health accreditation programme, introduced as a result of the pandemic, recognises airports with world-leading health and safety practices.

Measures introduced at LCA include non-contact, automatic temperature checking technology for rapid screening and advanced crowd monitoring technology.

Chief operating officer Alison FitzGerald said: “This is recognition of our unwavering commitment to keeping our airport Covid secure and to deliver a clean airport environment.

“Looking ahead, we stand ready to do more.

“As soon as we receive the green light from government, we are ready to implement a testing regime on site.”