Coronavirus: Tesco opens pop-up store for Nightingale Hospital staff

The pop-up Tesco store at the Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Tesco Tesco

Tesco has opened a pop-up supermarket to allow Nightingale Hospital staff to buy food and other essentials with ease.

The 24 hour shop has been set up in response to to Public Health England’s desire for shops catering to NHS staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

It is in an existing retail unit next to the to ExCeL, with a marquee attached to increase space.

Forty staff will be provided by nearby Tesco stores, while social distancing measures will be in place including separate entrance and exit points, limited shopper numbers, one-way aisles and hygiene screens.

The aim of Nightingale Hospital pop-up stores is to allow busy hospital staff to acquire essentials without visiting supermarkets.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “We will be providing NHS staff with on-site 24-hour access to the food and household products they need, to help them shop as quickly and conveniently as possible.”