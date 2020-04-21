Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Tesco opens pop-up store for Nightingale Hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 17:27 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 21 April 2020

The pop-up Tesco store at the Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Tesco

The pop-up Tesco store at the Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Tesco

Tesco

Tesco has opened a pop-up supermarket to allow Nightingale Hospital staff to buy food and other essentials with ease.

The 24 hour shop has been set up in response to to Public Health England’s desire for shops catering to NHS staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

You may also want to watch:

It is in an existing retail unit next to the to ExCeL, with a marquee attached to increase space.

Forty staff will be provided by nearby Tesco stores, while social distancing measures will be in place including separate entrance and exit points, limited shopper numbers, one-way aisles and hygiene screens.

The aim of Nightingale Hospital pop-up stores is to allow busy hospital staff to acquire essentials without visiting supermarkets.

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis said: “We will be providing NHS staff with on-site 24-hour access to the food and household products they need, to help them shop as quickly and conveniently as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: First two patients discharged from NHS Nightingale in Royal Docks

The first two patients have been discharged from NHS Nightingale in the Royal Docks after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: NHS

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: First two patients discharged from NHS Nightingale in Royal Docks

The first two patients have been discharged from NHS Nightingale in the Royal Docks after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: NHS

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Investec to end sponsorship of GB and England teams

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

A whirlwind start to life at West Ham says Bowen

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen

UEFA open to domestic leagues being cancelled ‘in special cases’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

McAnuff says improvements are needed for any return

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drive 24