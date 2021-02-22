Primary care health and wellbeing centre opens in Royal Docks
- Credit: Newham CCG
A new primary care health and wellbeing centre has opened in Royal Docks.
Pontoon Dock Health Centre, at Royal Wharf, is home to the former Britannia Village practice and will provide care for its existing patients while set up to cater for the 17,000-plus people expected to move to the area in coming years.
The rebranded E16 Health-Pontoon Dock, run by AT Medics, will be a sister practice to E16 Health-Albert Road.
The facility provides 14 rooms for consulting, treatment and training, a phlebotomy room and a large group therapy room.
This will allow the practice to offer a range of enhanced services, including local authority and specialist services, and also become a training site for a range of clinicians.
You may also want to watch:
AT Medics GP, director and founder Dr Muneeb Choudhry said: “Throughout the transition from the Britannia Village practice to Albert Road and now to Pontoon Dock, our focus has been on delivering high-quality patient care.
“This is what every patient deserves, and it is the foundation of our organisational ethos."
Most Read
- 1 Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London
- 2 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
- 3 Player ratings: Lingard and Rice show their worth as West Ham beat Spurs
- 4 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
- 5 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
- 6 Union members strike over redundancies at UEL
- 7 Newham council tax hike a step closer as mayor accuses government of breaking Covid-19 funding promise
- 8 We know how much it means to the fans, says West Ham star Jesse Lingard
- 9 Man rescued from fire in North Woolwich tower block
- 10 Tributes to former lorry driver who died after positive Covid test
Pontoon Dock is the first of many projects planned by the ground-breaking Health and Care Space Newham joint venture.
The partnership between the council and East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) funds new facilities in the borough that offer GP services alongside community health, mental health, social care or specialist services.
It aims to support the provision of high-quality services by investing in modern, “high spec” facilities that provide much-needed investment while being designed to meet future demand.
ELFT interim chief executive Paul Calaminus said: “The layout and design of the Pontoon Dock primary care and wellbeing centre places an emphasis on collaborative working.
“By bringing primary care, community health and social care services alongside GP services, we are ensuring that all services work together to provide the best care possible.
“The future of healthcare is one where investment into facilities does more than provide a building but actively contributes to healthier communities.
"We are excited about this and future plans to work with our communities to design wellbeing centres that support a brighter, healthier future.”