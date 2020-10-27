Search

Hundreds spoken to about face masks during Stratford patrols targeting crime, ASB and flytipping

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 October 2020

Cabinet lead for crime and community safety Councillor James Beckles joined Met Police officers for patrols in Stratford targeting crime, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping. Picture: Andrew Baker.

More than 860 people and almost 70 businesses were reminded about wearing face masks indoors during three days of targeted patrols in Stratford.

Police and town hall officers also moved on beggars and buskers, confiscated alcohol from street drinkers, and issued fines for obstruction of the highway, fly-tipping and waste in front gardens.

It was the latest in a series of days to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, following patrols targeting Manor Park, Little Ilford and Forest Gate.

The multi-service action is focused on hotspots identified from analysis of complaints and reports from residents.

Cabinet lead for crime and community safety, Cllr James Beckles, who joined officers in Stratford, said: “We are determined to make our streets safer for all. That means getting out into the community, talking to people about the issues affecting them and what could be done to make their lives safer and more pleasant.”

