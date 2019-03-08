Search

Advanced search

Shocking report reveals staff 'slapped, shouted aggressively at' disabled children at Plaistow respite centre

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 September 2019

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Luke Acton

A shocking report has revealed evidence of violence and verbal abuse at a respite centre for children with disabilities that was abruptly shut down earlier this year,

The children's home in Dongola Road, Plaistow had its registration suspended on June 27 following a monitoring visit by Ofsted inspectors two days earlier, which was in response to a report from the home.

At the time, the regulator said "a number of safeguarding concerns" had been identified at the seven-bed facility, which is run by council-owned Good Support Group by a board of directors independent of the local authority.

A damning report of that inspection cites video evidence of verbal and physical abuse of children and food allegedly being withheld by staff members, as well as significant delays - in one case, eight months - in the reporting of serious safeguarding concerns.

Inspectors identified that the "shortfalls in the safeguarding practice of leaders, managers and staff" placed children at "significant risk of harm".

The report stated: "Video footage (showed) separate incidents where staff were seen to be slapping children and shouting at them in a loud and aggressive manner."

In another incident, a member of staff "witnessed another member of staff allegedly withholding food from a child last year", but did not report it until June this year.

Other failures to follow the home's own safeguarding procedures in regards to reporting welfare or safety concerns were highlighted.

You may also want to watch:

The report noted that staff who had allegedly hit, shouted at and withheld food from children were allowed to continue working at the home as a result.

The evident use of personal mobile phones by staff to film children in the home breached company policy and jeopardised children's privacy, inspectors said.

One serious "alleged restraint incident" involving a child that concerned the home's safeguarding lead and two members of agency staff was not reported to Ofsted, as required, until three months after senior managers were aware of it.

At the time of the inspectors' visit in June, the investigation into this alleged incident had not been completed and the senior member of staff involved had recently been given permission to return to work at the home, despite "the serious nature of the allegations."

Inspectors reported last month that the manager and managing director remain suspended by the company and full-time staff were undergoing a training programme.

The home, which Ofsted says has not had a registered manager since January, supports children with autistic spectrum disorders, profound and multiple physical disabilities, learning disabilities and complex health needs.

In a statement to the Recorder soon after the closure, the council said it was committed to ensuring vulnerable children and families have the best possible support and services.

A spokesman said: "We are concerned that the care and services offered at Dongola Road have not met the very high standards we demand, and have therefore taken swift action to stop all placements.

"Our priority at this stage is on supporting those families affected, including finding alternative provision for all children and ensuring that families continue to have access to appropriate care and support services."

The council provided no further response when contacted last week.

Related articles

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Plaistow stabbbing: Two more arrests, second teen charged with murder of 18-year-old Santino Angelo Dymiter

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Stratford

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Clapton women get off to a strong start with Luton win

Clapton CFC women celebrate their victory (Pic: Nick Davidson)

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup quarter-finals

Clapton CFC find the back of the net against Hillingdon (Pic: Annu Mayor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists